Cyclone Dana alert: From Asna to Sitrang, know about the last 5 cyclones that hit India

Cyclone Dana is poised to strengthen and make landfall on India's eastern coast by Thursday, prompting preparations in Odisha and nearby states. The storm may bring wind speeds of up to 120 kph, raising concerns for the region.

Livemint
Updated22 Oct 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Here is the list of complete cyclones which have hit India over the past few years.
Here is the list of complete cyclones which have hit India over the past few years.(PTI)

Government authorities in Odisha and neighbouring states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are gearing up to deal with harsh weather conditions as Cyclone Dana is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm and make landfall on India's eastern coast late on Thursday.

Also Read | Cyclone Dana Live: ‘100% evacuation’ from as IMD keeps Odisha, Bengal on alert

The cyclone is currently over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds gusting up to 120 kph (74 mph), according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

India's eastern and western coasts are prone to cyclones and there are instances when the Indian peninsula is struck by two cyclones at a time from different directions. Here is the list of the last five cyclones that have hit Indian coast.

Cyclone Asna

Cyclonic Storm Asna was a tropical cyclone that impacted the Indian states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as southern Pakistan, between August 25 and September 2, 2024. It originated as a deep depression over land, later intensifying into a cyclone before moving into the Arabian Sea.

Cyclone Remal

Severe Cyclonic Storm Remal was a moderately strong but less destructive tropical cyclone that impacted West Bengal and Bangladesh. It was the first depression and the first cyclonic storm of the 2024 North Indian Ocean cyclone season. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, it developed from a deep depression into a cyclone on the evening of May 25.

Cyclone Biparjoy

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy was a powerful and erratic tropical cyclone that formed over the east-central Arabian Sea. The storm originated over the Arabian Sea and made landfall between Mandvi in Gujart and Karachi in Pakistan in June last year.

Cyclone Sitrang

Cyclonic Storm Sitrang was a weak tropical cyclone that impacted India and Bangladesh in late October 2022. It was the first cyclone to make landfall in Bangladesh since Cyclone Mora in 2017.

Cyclone Mandous

Severe Cyclonic Storm Mandous was the third most intense tropical cyclone of the 2022 North Indian Ocean cyclone season. The remnants of the system later reformed into Deep Depression ARB 03 in the Arabian Sea.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCyclone Dana alert: From Asna to Sitrang, know about the last 5 cyclones that hit India

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    175.35
    02:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.6 (-5.19%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    156.00
    02:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.2 (-2.62%)

    Tata Steel share price

    151.20
    02:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -3.8 (-2.45%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.85
    02:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.25 (-3.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,360.00
    02:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    12.05 (0.51%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,659.80
    02:31 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    4.65 (0.28%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,947.00
    02:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -19.5 (-0.99%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,456.70
    02:31 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -175.2 (-2.64%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Supreme Industries share price

    4,487.60
    02:31 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -490.5 (-9.85%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,227.00
    02:31 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -438.65 (-9.4%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,638.15
    02:31 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -166.05 (-9.2%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,773.00
    02:31 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -262.2 (-8.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,493.05
    02:30 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    101.3 (2.31%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,499.20
    02:24 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    52 (2.12%)

    City Union Bank share price

    169.40
    02:31 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    18.65 (12.37%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    589.00
    02:31 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    10.8 (1.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.