Cyclone Dana is poised to strengthen and make landfall on India's eastern coast by Thursday, prompting preparations in Odisha and nearby states. The storm may bring wind speeds of up to 120 kph, raising concerns for the region.

Government authorities in Odisha and neighbouring states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are gearing up to deal with harsh weather conditions as Cyclone Dana is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm and make landfall on India's eastern coast late on Thursday.

The cyclone is currently over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds gusting up to 120 kph (74 mph), according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

India's eastern and western coasts are prone to cyclones and there are instances when the Indian peninsula is struck by two cyclones at a time from different directions. Here is the list of the last five cyclones that have hit Indian coast.

Cyclone Asna Cyclonic Storm Asna was a tropical cyclone that impacted the Indian states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as southern Pakistan, between August 25 and September 2, 2024. It originated as a deep depression over land, later intensifying into a cyclone before moving into the Arabian Sea.

Cyclone Remal Severe Cyclonic Storm Remal was a moderately strong but less destructive tropical cyclone that impacted West Bengal and Bangladesh. It was the first depression and the first cyclonic storm of the 2024 North Indian Ocean cyclone season. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, it developed from a deep depression into a cyclone on the evening of May 25.

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy was a powerful and erratic tropical cyclone that formed over the east-central Arabian Sea. The storm originated over the Arabian Sea and made landfall between Mandvi in Gujart and Karachi in Pakistan in June last year.

Cyclone Sitrang Cyclonic Storm Sitrang was a weak tropical cyclone that impacted India and Bangladesh in late October 2022. It was the first cyclone to make landfall in Bangladesh since Cyclone Mora in 2017.