Cyclone Dana alert! Schools to remain closed in Kolkata, 9 South Bengal districts from THIS date

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced school closures from October 23 to 26 in nine districts due to Cyclone Dana. Relief materials are stocked, and cyclone shelters are prepared. A severe cyclonic storm is expected to impact the eastern coast on October 24.

Updated22 Oct 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Fishermen shift their boats in preparations for Cyclone Dana, in Puri, Monday
Fishermen shift their boats in preparations for Cyclone Dana, in Puri, Monday(PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that state-run schools in nine south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, will be closed from October 23 to 26 due to Cyclone Dana. The government has stocked relief materials and prepared cyclone shelters in coastal areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will likely intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 23. It is expected to hit Odisha and West Bengal coasts on October 24.

Speking about the preparations to combat the cyclone, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said in a press conference, “Principal secretaries from various departments have been put in charge of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts. They will monitor the situation. Ministers from these districts will not leave the station till the cyclone is over.”

The centres under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) will also remain closed as a precautionary measure, she said.

“ICDS centres will remain closed during this period. Tourism activities in coastal towns have been stopped. Fishermen who venture into the Bay of Bengal were told to return,” Banerjee added.

Schools to remain closed in Odisha

Meanwhile, schools in 14 districts in Odisha will be closed from Wednesday to Friday, and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea, a senior official from the Special Relief Commissioner's office, which oversees disaster management, told Reuters.

Tourists and pilgrims who frequent the coastal city of Puri, home to the famous Jagannath temple, have been asked to leave, officials said, while rescue teams were on standby.

IMD DG Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that the entire eastern coast from Puri and West Bengal coast is likely to be impacted by the impending cyclone Dana.

A depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island in the early hours of October 25 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, according to the IMD.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 08:12 PM IST
