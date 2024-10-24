Cyclone Dana upgraded to ‘very severe storm’; Puri, Cuttack, Hooghly, Kolkata on ‘Red Alert’. Full IMD forecast here

  • IMD Updates on Cyclone Dana: The very severe cyclonic storm Dana is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during mid-night of 24 to morning of 25 October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm

IMD Update on Cyclone Dana: High tidal waves are witnessed in Tajpur Beach due to the formation of Cyclone Dana, in East Midnapore on Thursday
IMD Update on Cyclone Dana: High tidal waves are witnessed in Tajpur Beach due to the formation of Cyclone Dana, in East Midnapore on Thursday(ANI)

IMD Alert on Cyclone Dana: According to cyclone trackers, Cyclone Dana has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm as it nears the West Bengal-Odisha coastline. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of strong winds and extremely heavy rainfall in the affected regions- including Puri, Cuttack, Hooghly, Kolkata.

IMD also issued moderate flash flood risk over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on 24, 25 October.

Path and Impact of Cyclone Dana

The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Dana” is expected to move north-northwestward and make landfall along the coasts of north Odisha and West Bengal, specifically between Puri and Sagar Island, near Bhitarkanika and Dhamara.

Cyclone Dana's landfall is expected to occur late on the night of October 24 into the morning of October 25, 2024, with wind speeds reaching 100-110 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h.

Cyclone Dana: Rainfall Predictions

IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on October 24 and 25, 2024. Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for severe weather conditions and stay updated on the latest forecasts.

Cyclone Dana: IMD Rain Alert

East India

  • Extremely heavy rainfall (≥ 21 cm) at Baleswar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur Kendujhar, Jajpur, Cuttack and Dhenkanal, Khorda and Puri districts of Odisha on 24 and 25 October.
  • Extremely heavy rainfall over South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and Bankura districts of Gangetic West Bengal on 24 and 25 October.
  • Moderate rainfall at most places is likely over south Jharkhand with heavy rainfall at isolated places on 24 October and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 25 October.

    South Peninsular India
  • Light to moderate rainfall at a few places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep during next 2-3 days and decrease thereafter.
  • Very heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe on 24 and 25 October.
  • Heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal on 24 and 25 October, South Interior Karnataka on 24 October, and over Kerala, Mahe during 26-27 October.

    Northeast India
  • Moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next 2 days and isolated places of Arunachal Pradesh and decrease thereafter.
  • Heavy rainfall very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 24 October.

    Central, West & Northwest India
  • No significant rainfall likely over these regions during the week.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 04:23 PM IST
      Popular in News

