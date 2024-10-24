IMD Alert on Cyclone Dana: According to cyclone trackers, Cyclone Dana has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm as it nears the West Bengal-Odisha coastline. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of strong winds and extremely heavy rainfall in the affected regions- including Puri, Cuttack, Hooghly, Kolkata. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD also issued moderate flash flood risk over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on 24, 25 October.

Path and Impact of Cyclone Dana The Severe Cyclonic Storm "Dana" is expected to move north-northwestward and make landfall along the coasts of north Odisha and West Bengal, specifically between Puri and Sagar Island, near Bhitarkanika and Dhamara.

Cyclone Dana's landfall is expected to occur late on the night of October 24 into the morning of October 25, 2024, with wind speeds reaching 100-110 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h.

Cyclone Dana: Rainfall Predictions IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on October 24 and 25, 2024. Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for severe weather conditions and stay updated on the latest forecasts.