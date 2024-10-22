Cyclone Dana: Odisha schools to remain shut in Ganjam, Puri, Bhadrak, Cuttack, and other districts

Cyclone Dana effect: Odisha schools to remain shut in Ganjam, Puri, Bhadrak, Cuttack, and other districts

Livemint
Updated22 Oct 2024, 09:29 AM IST
Schools in multiple Odisha districts will remain shut till October 25 due to Cyclone Dana.
Schools in multiple Odisha districts will remain shut till October 25 due to Cyclone Dana.(REUTERS)

Cyclone Dana: Schools in several Odisha districts will remain shut from Wednesday to Friday (Oct 23-25) after a cyclonic storm set to make landfall near Puri and Sagar coast on October 24-25. Amid India Meteorological Department's heavy rainfall alert in Odisha and Bengal, schools will remain closed in coastal districts.

Also Read | Cyclone Dana Live: ‘100% evacuation’ from as IMD keeps Odisha, Bengal on alert

Schools will remain shut from October 23-25 in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khurda, Nayagargh and Cuttack districts, according to an official order shared by ANI on Tuesday.

Cyclone Dana: Odisha govt official order instructing closure of schools in districts prone to cyclone.

The Odisha government is also planning complete evacuation of people from districts which are expected to be the worst affected because of Cyclone Dana.

"100% evacuation will be made after identifying vulnerable areas. NDRF, ODRAF & Fire Services teams are kept ready. The government is closely monitoring the situation," Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi said on Monday adding that the state government is fully prepared to tackle any situation arising out of Cyclone Dana.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Dana would cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25.

Also Read | Cyclone Dana: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Odisha, West Bengal

"Zero casualties will be ensured. There is no need to panic. The government is fully prepared to tackle the situation," Majhi said after a review meeting on the state's cyclone preparedness.

The Chief Minister said that cyclone shelters will be equipped with all necessities and essential commodities.

"Discussion was also held for early restoration of power and water supply and telephone and road communication. Uninterrupted electricity will be ensured to hospitals. The concerned department has already kept a close watch to prevent hoarding or overcharging of essential commodities," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said on Monday that multiple departments in the state have been instructed to be on high alert as the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the state due to cyclone Dana.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 09:29 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCyclone Dana: Odisha schools to remain shut in Ganjam, Puri, Bhadrak, Cuttack, and other districts

