Severe cyclonic storm Dana is set to make landfall in Odisha on Thursday with with wind gusts up to 120 kmph. Authorities in the state and neighbouring West Bengal have announced a slew of precautionary measures as they evacuated more than a million people from vulnerable sites. Hundreds of trains have been cancelled and two international airports shut for up to 16 hours in anticipation of the cyclone. Fishermen have been asked to avoid venturing out till October 25 and the Coast Guard remains on ‘high alert’.

