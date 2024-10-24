Odisha and West Bengal are evacuating around 12 lakh people ahead of severe cyclonic storm Dana, which is approaching the coast. Officials have expedited evacuations and set up cyclone centers, aiming for zero casualties amid heavy rainfall and rough. are predicted.

Odisha and West Bengal are racing against time to evacuate approximately 12 lakh people before severe cyclonic storm Dana makes landfall late on Thursday. The severe cyclonic storm now lies less than 200 km from the Odisha coast — with several areas reporting heavy rain and squally winds asthe sea condition remained rough. Officials indicate that evacuation efforts have been expedited in the coastal districts as the storm bears down on eastern India.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, Dana has now evolved into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ northwest Bay of Bengal. It is now set to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamara Port around midnight on October 24. The IMD also predicted “isolated extremely heavy rainfall" over coastal Odisha and south Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday and Friday.

Odisha is attempting to complete a massive evacuation plan by evening — relocating around 10 lakh people in 14 districts. Around three to four lakh people had already been moved by Wednesday night.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a review meeting and directed officials to ensure "zero casualty" due to the natural calamity. on Thursday A total of 7,285 cyclone centres have so far been set up, and 91 medical teams deployed.

Meanwhile neighbouring West Bengal has tagged a total of 2,82,863 people from the coastal districts for evacuation. Reports on Wednesday evening indicated that the state had already moved more than 1.14 lakh people from various districts.

"More than 100,000 people have so far been shifted to safer places," Bengal minister Bankim Chandra Hazra told AFP.