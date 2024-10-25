Cyclone Dana: Odisha’s Biju Patnaik International Airport shut amid ongoing landfall process

The coastal districts of Odisha have witnessed sudden increase in wind speed which reached 100 kmph to 110 kmph and extremely heavy rain.

25 Oct 2024
A deserted International Airport after several flights were cancelled in view of cyclone 'Dana' which is expected to make landfall in Odisha
A deserted International Airport after several flights were cancelled in view of cyclone ’Dana’ which is expected to make landfall in Odisha(PTI)

Cyclone Dana: The Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar has been shut for flight operations amid the ongoing landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ in Odisha on Friday.

Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan has, however said, the flight operations will resume services at 8:00 am instead of 9:00 am from Biju Patnaik International Airport.

This comes after the flight operations at West Bengal's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport were suspended from 6:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, to 9:00 am on Friday, October 25.

The coastal districts of Odisha – Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore and nearby Jagatsinghpur district – witnessed sudden increase in wind speed which reached 100 kmph to 110 kmph and extremely heavy rain.

Also Read | Cyclone Dana Live: Landfall begins in Odisha

A revenue department official said reports of trees getting uprooted were also received at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner here. However, there was no report of any major damage or casualty so far even as the landfall process started more than an hour ago.

The Met department has predicted flash floods in 16 districts due to cyclone-induced heavy rainfall in Odisha. In its latest forecast, the IMD said that low to moderate flash floods are likely in watershed areas in the state in the next 24 hours.

Also Read | Cyclone Dana hits Odisha coast, uproots trees; heavy rains batter Bengal

The districts likely to witness flash floods are: Angul, Balasore, Boudh, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri.

According to IMD scientist, the system will continue to remain as the severe cyclonic storm will gradually weaken on Friday and move deeper in the state, triggering heavy rains in most places.

Gale with wind speed 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph is already prevailing along and off north Odisha and is likely to continue till Friday morning and decrease gradually thereafter. Gale of wind speed reaching 60-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph is likely along and off south Odisha till Friday morning and decrease gradually thereafter, the IMD said.

Also Read | Cyclone Dana: Odisha govt releases district helpline numbers - Check list

The weather agency has also said that light-to-moderate rainfall in most places and heavy-to-very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall (above 21 cm) at isolated places in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsingpur Keonjhar, Jajpur, Cuttack and Dhenkanal, Khurda and Puri districts are expected till October 25.

 

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 07:54 AM IST
Cyclone Dana: Odisha's Biju Patnaik International Airport shut amid ongoing landfall process

