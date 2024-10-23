Cyclone Dana tracker: Schools shut, trains cancelled; Odisha, Bengal begin evacuation as IMD issues alert | 10 updates

Cyclone Dana alert: Odisha and West Bengal governments have begun evacuating people from areas vulnerable to the impending cyclone. Indian Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other forces have also begun their preparation to ensure ‘zero casualties’ because of cyclone Dana.

Meanwhile, all schools have been shut in multiple Odisha and Bengal districts till Friday, October 25. In the wake of the impending cyclone, nearly 150 trains have been cancelled with many at risk of diversion due to harsh weather conditions. Here are all the top updates due on Cyclone Dana approaching Odisha-West Bengal coast.

Cyclone Dana Top Ten updates -All schools in multiple districts of Odisha and West Bengal will remain shut for the next three to four days due to the impending cyclone. In West Bengal, the state government has announced a holiday till October 26 in schools and academic institutions in multiple districts, including South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, and Kolkata.