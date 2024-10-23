Cyclone Dana Live Updates: Odisha and West Bengal government, Coast Guard, NDRF, and other rescue forces are on alert as a depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to transform into a cyclonic storm hitting India's eastern coast on October 25.
A depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Tuesday evening and is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha-West Bengal coasts in the early hours of October 25 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, according to the IMD.
