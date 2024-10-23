Explore
Business News/ News / India/  Cyclone Dana Live Updates: Evacuation in Odisha, Bengal; Coast Guard on high alert as cyclone approaches for landfall
LIVE UPDATES

Cyclone Dana Live Updates: Evacuation in Odisha, Bengal; Coast Guard on high alert as cyclone approaches for landfall

1 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2024, 06:51 AM IST
Livemint

Cyclone Dana Live Updates: A depression over the Bay of Bengal has turned into a deep depression on Tuesday and is likely to transform into a cyclonic storm in a few years hitting the Odisha-West Bengal coast on October 25

Cyclone Dana Live Updates: Rescue forces and administration has begun preparation to tackle the emergency situation likely to arise after cyclone landfall. (Photo: AP)Premium
Cyclone Dana Live Updates: Rescue forces and administration has begun preparation to tackle the emergency situation likely to arise after cyclone landfall. (Photo: AP)

Cyclone Dana Live Updates: Odisha and West Bengal government, Coast Guard, NDRF, and other rescue forces are on alert as a depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to transform into a cyclonic storm hitting India's eastern coast on October 25.

All schools in coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal have been shut and the states have also started evacuation process from coastal districts which are likely to bear the brunt of cyclone.

A depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Tuesday evening and is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha-West Bengal coasts in the early hours of October 25 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, according to the IMD.

23 Oct 2024, 06:51:35 AM IST

