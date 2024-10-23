LIVE UPDATES

Cyclone Dana Live Updates: Evacuation in Odisha, Bengal; Coast Guard on high alert as cyclone approaches for landfall

1 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2024, 06:51 AM IST

Cyclone Dana Live Updates: A depression over the Bay of Bengal has turned into a deep depression on Tuesday and is likely to transform into a cyclonic storm in a few years hitting the Odisha-West Bengal coast on October 25