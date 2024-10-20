Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: A "Low Pressure Area" over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. The "cyclonic disturbance" may affect Odisha-West Bengal coasts.
“A low pressure area is very likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over east-central Bay of Bengal," the IMD said in its latest bulletin.
IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the system is likely to take the shape of a severe cyclonic storm. He said parts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 23 onwards.
"Some places in the coastal region may experience 20 cm rainfall on October 24-25. The intensity of the spell may also increase to 20 to 30 cm, and above 30 at some places," he told a local TV channel in Bhubaneswar.
Cyclone Dana Live Updates: Fishermen of both the states have been advised against venturing into the sea from October 23 to 26 as the condition is likely to remain rough.
