Cyclone Ditwah: Are Chennai schools closed today? IMD issues orange alert for coastal Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday, December 1, as a low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal intensifies.

Advertisement

In the wake of deep depression following Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, “heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana” on 1 December, IMD said.

Are schools in Chennai closed? Yes, schools and all educational institutions in Chennai, as well as other Tamil Nadu districts, including Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, will remain closed today, December 1.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in a preemptive move to ensure public safety after Cyclone Ditwah triggered intense rainfall and severe waterlogging.