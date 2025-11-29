Cyclone Ditwah: Flights, trains cancelled as storm approaches Indian coasts; IMD issues red alert in these areas

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm Ditwah, which is expected to make landfall on 30 November early morning in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh coasts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for multiple states ahead of landfall.

As per IMD's latest update, the cyclonic storm “moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 7 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 28th November 2025 over the same region, near latitude 9.0°N andlongitude 80.8°E, about 70 km northwest of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 170 km northwest of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 240km south-southeast of Karaikal (India), 350 km south-southeast of Puducherry(India) and 450 km south of Chennai (India).”

Predicting extremely heavy rainfall over coastal Tamil Nadu till 30 November, IMD in its latest press release said, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 29th November-1st December with isolated extremely heavy falls over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Rayalaseema on 30th November.”

Kerala to see heavy rains today while Karnataka and Telangana can brace for heavy downpour today and tomorrow. Thunderstorm and lightning will accompany the heavy rains, IMD said.

The adverse weather conditions has affected flight operations at Chennai International Airport due to which several flights scheduled for 29 November have been cancelled.

Indigo airline issued a travel advisory and in a post on X stated, “Due to the prevailing cyclonic conditions and heavy rainfall associated with Cyclone Ditwah, flights to and from #Jaffna, #Pondicherry, #Tuticorin, and #Trichy may experience disruptions.”

In addition to flight cancellations, land transport has also been disrupted. Southern Railway in a post on X stated, “Southern Railway has announced cancellations, partial cancellations and short terminations for selected services on 28 and 29 November 2025.”

As rains due to cyclone Ditwah continue, three reservoirs of Idukki district of Kerala are on red alert due to rising water level. Meanwhile, Thrissur and Kozhikode reservoirs are on orange alert.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority warned citizens about expected heavy rainfall in the wake of cyclone Ditwah.