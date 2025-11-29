Cyclone Ditwah: Flights, trains cancelled as storm approaches Indian coasts; IMD issues red alert in these areas

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm Ditwah, which is expected to make landfall on 30 November early morning in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh coasts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for multiple states ahead of landfall.
As rains due to cyclone Ditwah continue, three reservoirs of Idukki district of Kerala are on red alert due to rising water level. Meanwhile, Thrissur and Kozhikode reservoirs are on orange alert.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority warned citizens about expected heavy rainfall in the wake of cyclone Ditwah.
Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area are on IMD's orange alert.