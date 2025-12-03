Cyclone Ditwah: IMD predicts more rain in TN, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh; heavy showers batter Chennai, Tiruvallur

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday evening issued a weather warning, predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on 3 December.

The alert follows a week of persistent rainfall across the region. On Wednesday, the weather system — which had previously weakened from a depression into a well-marked low-pressure area — continued to track southwestward across north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“The depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Ditwah) over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved slowly southwestwards and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and neighbourhood,” the IMD said.

The IMD anticipates it will further weaken into a low-pressure area within the next 24 hours.

Impact and inundation The heavy rain, which intensified earlier in the week due to Cyclone Ditwah, has severely affected large parts of Tamil Nadu.

Rains pound Chennai, nearby districts Heavy rain pounded Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts, leading to sudden and significant inundation. Residents in areas like Nungambakkam, Perambur, Vyasarpadi, and Kilpauk in Chennai reported wading through knee-deep water.

Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai experienced frequent, heavy spells of rain as the system moved inland, while Ramanathapuram continued to reel under massive inundation.

Rescue and relief efforts underway The Fire and Rescue Services department used boats to rescue nine persons from marooned houses in Red Hills, a Chennai suburb, and transported them to relief camps.

The Greater Chennai Corporation teams are actively bailing out water and working to restore traffic normalcy. Over 200 relief camps are providing free food and temporary shelter to displaced families.

“We are striving to ensure that the subways don’t get inundated so as to cause hardship to the people,” an official of the Greater Chennai Corporation said.

In anticipation of the severe conditions, the administration announced a holiday for schools and colleges in several districts for Wednesday.

The IMD had previously issued a Red Alert for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts, with the red nowcast warning of rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and wind speeds of up to 40-60 kmph.

