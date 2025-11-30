Cyclone Ditwah: Nearly 300 Indians stuck in Colombo without food or water – Kerala CM writes to Jaishankar, offers help

With nearly 300 Indians stranded in Colombo after Sri Lanka battled the aftermath of a powerful cyclone, Ditwah, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar offering all necessary support .

In the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, Sri Lanka is experiencing widespread flooding, landslides and severe service disruptions, including flight cancellations. The island nation is a popular tourist destination for Indians.

What did Kerala CM say? Vijayan, in his letter on Saturday, said the cyclone has caused severe disruptions at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, stranding nearly 300 Indian passengers, many of whom are from Kerala.

He said the Indian passengers have been stuck there for the last three days without adequate food, water and basic facilities.

The chief minister said many of the passengers were using Colombo as a pit stop for return journeys to home or going abroad and are in crisis at present.

“We are deeply concerned about the condition of the people who are stranded. The Government of Kerala stands ready to provide all necessary support and awaits your kind urgent response and action,” Vijayan said in the letter to Jaishankar.

High Commission to help stranded Indian tourists Earlier on Saturday, a top Indian diplomat met with stranded compatriots at the Colombo airport, provided them with food and water, and assured them that New Delhi would facilitate their swift travel back home.

“Acting High Commissioner @DrSatyanjal met stranded Indian passengers at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo. Acting HC assured them of all possible assistance. He conveyed that the Govt of India will facilitate their swift travel back to India,” the Indian High Commission said in a post on X.

The post on X shared photos that showed Acting High Commissioner Dr Satyanjal Pandey meeting distressed passengers.

The High Commission also provided a link in a separate post for all Indian passengers stranded in Sri Lanka to register their details.

“Indian passengers can also register themselves at the Emergency Help Desk at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo,” it said.

Helpline Number Any distressed Indian citizen at the airports or any part of Sri Lanka in need of assistance may reach out to the emergency No 94 773727832. (For WhatsApp also), the High Commission said.