Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: IMD issues 'yellow' alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry as cyclone nears coast

Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: Cyclone Ditwah lay centred over the Vedaranyam coast in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district.
Under its influence, the sea in the coastal districts became turbulent. Choppy waves damaged a few mechanised fishing boats anchored near Mandapam, while portions of nearby roads were breached due to sea erosion.
It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30, the IMD said.
It will reach a minimum distance of 50 km and 25 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by early morning and evening of November 30, respectively, the bulletin said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that at 11:30 PM on Saturday, Cyclone Ditwah lay centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu- Puducherry coasts.
“…Near latitude 10.7°N and longitude 80.6°E, about 90 km east-northeast of Vedaranniyam (India), 90 km east-southeast of Karaikal (India), 130 km north-northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 160 km south-southeast of Puducherry (India) and 260 km south of Chennai (India),” the Met Dept said.
The weather agency issued a ‘yellow’ alert for various districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including Chennai, predicting light to moderate rain with thunderstorms.
The name ‘Ditwah’, meaning a lagoon, was suggested by Yemen and is likely derived from Detwah Lagoon on the northwest coast of Socotra.
Strong land winds and rough seas under the influence of Cyclone Ditwah have forced fishermen ashore near Devaneri Kuppam in Mamallapuram. Coastal authorities continue to monitor the situation as safety precautions remain in place.
IMD issues an orange alert for Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam and Bapatla districts of Andhra Pradesh amid Cyclone Ditwah.
Rainwater has accumulated outside the sanctum of the Arulmigu Vedaranyeswara Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam following heavy rains over the past few days.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, offering all necessary support from the state for the Indians stranded at the Colombo airport due to Cyclone Ditwah.
Cyclone Ditwah lay centred over the Karaikal coast in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district, says IMD
At 5:30 AM on Sunday, Cyclone Ditwah lay centred over the same region, near latitude 11.1°N and longitude 80.6°E, about 90 km east-northeast of Karaikal (India), 120 km northeast of Vedaranniyam (India), 130 km southeast of Puducherry (India), 170 km north-northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka) and 220 km south-southeast of Chennai (India).
It is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during next 24 hours.
In view of Cyclone Ditwah bearing down on Tamil Nadu, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed preparedness measures on Saturday to ensure minimum disruption to rail services and passenger safety.
The coastal areas expected to be hit by the impending cyclone fall mainly under the Southern Railway zone.
"A dedicated network of helplines and passenger-assistance desks must be established to support travellers facing uncertainties due to cancellations or rerouting," a press statement from the railway ministry said.
High tides, strong winds and rainfall witnessed in Puducherry as the effect of Cyclone Ditwah intensifies.
Strong winds and rough sea conditions witnessed in Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, as the effect of Cyclone Ditwah intensifies. Visuals from Marina Beach.
IMD issued a ‘Yellow’ alert for various districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including Chennai, for the next three hours. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightening expected.
