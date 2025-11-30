Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: IMD issues 'yellow' alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry as cyclone nears coast

Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: Cyclone Ditwah lay centred over the Vedaranyam coast in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district.

Under its influence, the sea in the coastal districts became turbulent. Choppy waves damaged a few mechanised fishing boats anchored near Mandapam, while portions of nearby roads were breached due to sea erosion.

Cyclone Ditwah: Landfall

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30, the IMD said.

It will reach a minimum distance of 50 km and 25 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by early morning and evening of November 30, respectively, the bulletin said.

Where is Cyclone Ditwah now?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that at 11:30 PM on Saturday, Cyclone Ditwah lay centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu- Puducherry coasts.

“…Near latitude 10.7°N and longitude 80.6°E, about 90 km east-northeast of Vedaranniyam (India), 90 km east-southeast of Karaikal (India), 130 km north-northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 160 km south-southeast of Puducherry (India) and 260 km south of Chennai (India),” the Met Dept said.

IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert

The weather agency issued a ‘yellow’ alert for various districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including Chennai, predicting light to moderate rain with thunderstorms.

What does ‘Ditwah’ mean?

The name ‘Ditwah’, meaning a lagoon, was suggested by Yemen and is likely derived from Detwah Lagoon on the northwest coast of Socotra.

