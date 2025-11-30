Subscribe

Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: IMD issues 'yellow' alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry as cyclone nears coast

Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: The IMD has issued a ‘Yellow’ alert for various districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including Chennai, for the next three hours. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated30 Nov 2025, 09:45:29 AM IST
Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: An aerial view of the flood-affected area after heavy rainfall at Vedaranyam in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam
Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: An aerial view of the flood-affected area after heavy rainfall at Vedaranyam in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam (ANI Video Grab)

Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: Cyclone Ditwah lay centred over the Vedaranyam coast in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district.

Under its influence, the sea in the coastal districts became turbulent. Choppy waves damaged a few mechanised fishing boats anchored near Mandapam, while portions of nearby roads were breached due to sea erosion.

Cyclone Ditwah: Landfall

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30, the IMD said.

It will reach a minimum distance of 50 km and 25 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by early morning and evening of November 30, respectively, the bulletin said.

Where is Cyclone Ditwah now?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that at 11:30 PM on Saturday, Cyclone Ditwah lay centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu- Puducherry coasts.

“…Near latitude 10.7°N and longitude 80.6°E, about 90 km east-northeast of Vedaranniyam (India), 90 km east-southeast of Karaikal (India), 130 km north-northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 160 km south-southeast of Puducherry (India) and 260 km south of Chennai (India),” the Met Dept said.

IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert

The weather agency issued a ‘yellow’ alert for various districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including Chennai, predicting light to moderate rain with thunderstorms.

What does ‘Ditwah’ mean?

The name ‘Ditwah’, meaning a lagoon, was suggested by Yemen and is likely derived from Detwah Lagoon on the northwest coast of Socotra.

30 Nov 2025, 09:45:29 AM IST

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE: Rough sea conditions force fishermen ashore | WATCH

Strong land winds and rough seas under the influence of Cyclone Ditwah have forced fishermen ashore near Devaneri Kuppam in Mamallapuram. Coastal authorities continue to monitor the situation as safety precautions remain in place.

30 Nov 2025, 09:41:11 AM IST

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE: IMD issues an orange alert for Andhra districts

IMD issues an orange alert for Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam and Bapatla districts of Andhra Pradesh amid Cyclone Ditwah.

30 Nov 2025, 09:40:03 AM IST

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE: Rainwater accumulates outside sanctum of Arulmigu Vedaranyeswara Swamy Temple

Rainwater has accumulated outside the sanctum of the Arulmigu Vedaranyeswara Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam following heavy rains over the past few days.

30 Nov 2025, 08:56:00 AM IST

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE: Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu witnesses heavy rainfall | Watch

30 Nov 2025, 08:48:38 AM IST

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE: Kerala CM writes to Jaishankar offering support for Indians stranded at Colombo airport

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, offering all necessary support from the state for the Indians stranded at the Colombo airport due to Cyclone Ditwah.

30 Nov 2025, 08:47:56 AM IST

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE: Check IMD's latest update

30 Nov 2025, 08:46:20 AM IST

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE: Cyclone lays centred over Vedaranyam coast

Cyclone Ditwah lay centred over the Karaikal coast in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district, says IMD

At 5:30 AM on Sunday, Cyclone Ditwah lay centred over the same region, near latitude 11.1°N and longitude 80.6°E, about 90 km east-northeast of Karaikal (India), 120 km northeast of Vedaranniyam (India), 130 km southeast of Puducherry (India), 170 km north-northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka) and 220 km south-southeast of Chennai (India).

It is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during next 24 hours.

30 Nov 2025, 08:37:09 AM IST

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE: Puducherry tourists find it difficult to enjoy as cyclone bring rain

30 Nov 2025, 08:35:51 AM IST

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE: Vaishnaw reviews railway preparedness ahead of Cyclone Ditwah

In view of Cyclone Ditwah bearing down on Tamil Nadu, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed preparedness measures on Saturday to ensure minimum disruption to rail services and passenger safety.

The coastal areas expected to be hit by the impending cyclone fall mainly under the Southern Railway zone.

"A dedicated network of helplines and passenger-assistance desks must be established to support travellers facing uncertainties due to cancellations or rerouting," a press statement from the railway ministry said.

30 Nov 2025, 08:15:19 AM IST

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE: High tides, strong winds seen in Puducherry | Watch

High tides, strong winds and rainfall witnessed in Puducherry as the effect of Cyclone Ditwah intensifies.

30 Nov 2025, 08:14:08 AM IST

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE: Chennai witnesses strong winds, rough sea conditions | Watch

Strong winds and rough sea conditions witnessed in Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, as the effect of Cyclone Ditwah intensifies. Visuals from Marina Beach.

30 Nov 2025, 08:10:26 AM IST

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE: IMD issues 'yellow' alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

IMD issued a ‘Yellow’ alert for various districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including Chennai, for the next three hours. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightening expected.

