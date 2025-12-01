Cyclone Ditwah tracker LIVE: Storm weakens into deep depression but IMD predicts more rain on Monday in THESE districts

Cyclone Ditwah tracker LIVE: The cyclonic storm weakened into a deep depression as it navigated northwards from its location over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts. According to India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest update at 2:00 AM on 1 December, it moved northwards with the speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours.

Presently, it lies centred “near latitude 12.3°N and longitude 80.6°E, about 90 km south-southeast of Chennai (India), 90 km east-southeast of Puducherry (India), 110 km east-northeast of Cuddalore (India), 180 km north-northeast of Karaikal (India).”

The weather system is being monitored by Chennai's Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) deployed at Karaikal.

IMD predicts more rain Predicting some clouding for Monday morning, the weather agency said, “The cyclone may bring in some more rains before fizzling out in open sea.”

The cyclonic storm brought heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Kerala and claimed nearly three lives, PTI reported citing state government's record.

In the wake of deep depression following Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, “Heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana” on 1 December, IMD said.

On Sunday, heavy rains lashed Cauvery delta districts of Tamil Nadu and caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam districts were the worst impacted as streets and roads were inundated. IMD issued rainfall alert for Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Vellore districts.

Predicting heavy rainfall on 1 December in Tiruvallur district, IMD said, “Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu and over Puducherry & Karaikal area with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places.”

Fisherman warning IMD issued fisherman warning for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and Comorin area and in its weather bulletin stated, “Squally wind'speed reaching 55-65 gusting to 75 kmph is prevailing and it is likely to decrease gradually becoming 45-55 gusting to 65 kmph by 1st December morning.”

