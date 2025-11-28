Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: NDRF deployed in Tamil Nadu as cyclonic storm heads to India, 46 dead in Sri Lanka

Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: The Chennai Meteorological Department issued a warning on Friday about Cyclonic storm Ditwah, saying that the storm, currently over coastal Sri Lanka and the adjacent southwest Bay of Bengal, has been moving north-northwest at a speed of 10 km/h over the past six hours.
It tore through Sri Lanka on Friday, leaving 46 people dead and 23 missing, officials said, according to Reuters.
As of 8:30 am IST, the cyclone was positioned near latitude 8.3°N and longitude 81.0°E. It is situated roughly 40 km southwest of Trincomalee and 100 km northwest of Batticaloa in Sri Lanka, a report by ANI noted. On the Indian side, the storm lies about 320 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 430 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 530 km south of Chennai.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed teams across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu to implement precautionary measures in anticipation of heavy rainfall, following requests from the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry State Disaster Management Authorities.
Each NDRF team comprises 30 personnel, with a total of eight teams deployed to the specified districts. Puducherry will receive two teams (60 personnel), while Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, and Tiruvarur will each have one team assigned for precautionary operations.
In Andhra Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority warned of heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Saturday and the day after due to the impact of cyclonic storm Ditwah, ANI reported.
"Over the past six hours, the cyclone has moved at a speed of 8 km per hour. The storm is likely to reach the Southwest Bay of Bengal--near the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra coastal areas--by the day after tomorrow," ANI quoted Prakhar Jain, Managing Director, Disaster Management Authority as saying.
Across the country, 43,991 people were moved to schools and other public shelters, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said, including families trapped on rooftops, a report by Reuters noted. Schools were shut, train services suspended, and the Colombo Stock Exchange closed early as heavy rainfall continued to batter the region.
