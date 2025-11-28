Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: NDRF deployed in Tamil Nadu as cyclonic storm heads to India, 46 dead in Sri Lanka

Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: The Chennai Meteorological Department issued a warning on Friday about Cyclonic storm Ditwah, saying that the storm, currently over coastal Sri Lanka and the adjacent southwest Bay of Bengal, has been moving north-northwest at a speed of 10 km/h over the past six hours.

It tore through Sri Lanka on Friday, leaving 46 people dead and 23 missing, officials said, according to Reuters.

As of 8:30 am IST, the cyclone was positioned near latitude 8.3°N and longitude 81.0°E. It is situated roughly 40 km southwest of Trincomalee and 100 km northwest of Batticaloa in Sri Lanka, a report by ANI noted. On the Indian side, the storm lies about 320 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 430 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 530 km south of Chennai.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed teams across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu to implement precautionary measures in anticipation of heavy rainfall, following requests from the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry State Disaster Management Authorities.

Each NDRF team comprises 30 personnel, with a total of eight teams deployed to the specified districts. Puducherry will receive two teams (60 personnel), while Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, and Tiruvarur will each have one team assigned for precautionary operations.

