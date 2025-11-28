Cyclone Ditwah tracker: When, where is landfall? Time, likely impact zone - All you need to know

Cyclonic storm Ditwah, which was formed from a deep depression near the Sri Lanka coast, has begun moving north-northwest over coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The cyclone is likely to move towards Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Ditwah is the third cyclone to form in the Bay during the post-monsoon season of October-November.

Cyclone Ditwah: When and where will the cyclone make its landfall? Cyclone Ditwah is expected to make landfall between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh between the evening of November 29 and the morning of November 30.

The impact of the cyclone is expected to be widespread and will be felt on 30 November in multiple states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Ditwah: Where is the cyclone now? The weather agency said that the Cyclone Ditwah moved north-northwestwards withthe speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 8:30 AM today, over the same region, near latitude 8.3°N and longitude 81.0°E, about 40 km southwest of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 100 km northwest of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 320km south-southeast of Karaikal (India), 430 km south-southeast of Puducherry(India) and 530 km south of Chennai (India).

It is very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards across the Sri Lankan coast and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, reaching the southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning on 30 November.

IMD predicts heavy rains in 5 states IMD said under the influence of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu during 27th- 30th November, with isolated extremely heavy falls on 28th & 29th November.

Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Thoothukkudi, Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu are on IMD's orange alert for heavy rains.