Cyclone Ditwah: Where will the storm hit? IMD warns of 5 days of heavy rain in these states, districts

The trouble from a new cyclonic storm named ‘Ditwah’ seems to be brewing following weakening of Senyar storm. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the new cyclonic storm is projected to move northwestwards across Sri Lanka coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

The impact of cyclonic storm Ditwah will be widespread and will be felt on 30 November in multiple states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The prevailing atmospheric system is set to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall until 30 November.

Where is Ditwah? The cyclonic storm Ditwah “with the speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday’s, the 27th November 2025 over the same region, near latitude 7.9°N and longitude 81.3°E, about 8 km northwest of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 80 km south of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 200 km north-northeast of Hambantota (Sri Lanka), 480 km south-southeast of Puducherry (India) and 580 km south-southeast of Chennai (India),” IMD said in a post on X.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Tamil Nadu today and tomorrow, the weather agency said.

IMD predicts heavy rains in 5 states Predicting impact of cyclonic storm Ditwah, IMD in its latest press release said, “Under the influence of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast, heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu during 27th- 30th November with isolated extremely heavy falls on 28th & 29th November.”

Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur Thoothukkudi, Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu are on IMD's orange alert for heavy rains. Sivaganga, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar are on yellow alert tomorrow.

Meanwhile, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till 2 December.

Forecasting isolated extremely heavy rainfalls on 30 November in Kerala, IMD said isolated heavy rainfall is likely till 29 November. In Telangana heavy rain is likely on 30 November and 1 December while south Interior Karnataka can brace for heavy rains on 29 November. Thunderstorm and lightning warning is also in place for the above-mentioned states.