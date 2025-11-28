Cyclone Ditwah: Where will the storm hit? IMD warns of 5 days of heavy rain in these states, districts

Cyclone Ditwah top updates: The cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy rainfall in multiple states — Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Check the cyclonic storm's status here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated28 Nov 2025, 08:48 AM IST
Cyclone Ditwah currently over Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy rains in multiple states in coming days.
Cyclone Ditwah currently over Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy rains in multiple states in coming days.(IMD)

The trouble from a new cyclonic storm named ‘Ditwah’ seems to be brewing following weakening of Senyar storm. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the new cyclonic storm is projected to move northwestwards across Sri Lanka coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

The impact of cyclonic storm Ditwah will be widespread and will be felt on 30 November in multiple states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The prevailing atmospheric system is set to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall until 30 November.

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah warning: What the name means and the storm's predicted path

Where is Ditwah?

The cyclonic storm Ditwah “with the speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday’s, the 27th November 2025 over the same region, near latitude 7.9°N and longitude 81.3°E, about 8 km northwest of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 80 km south of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 200 km north-northeast of Hambantota (Sri Lanka), 480 km south-southeast of Puducherry (India) and 580 km south-southeast of Chennai (India),” IMD said in a post on X.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Tamil Nadu today and tomorrow, the weather agency said.

IMD predicts heavy rains in 5 states

Predicting impact of cyclonic storm Ditwah, IMD in its latest press release said, “Under the influence of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast, heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu during 27th- 30th November with isolated extremely heavy falls on 28th & 29th November.”

Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur Thoothukkudi, Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu are on IMD's orange alert for heavy rains. Sivaganga, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar are on yellow alert tomorrow.

Also Read | Delhi air quality today: At 384 AQI, air is stifling again

Meanwhile, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till 2 December.

Forecasting isolated extremely heavy rainfalls on 30 November in Kerala, IMD said isolated heavy rainfall is likely till 29 November. In Telangana heavy rain is likely on 30 November and 1 December while south Interior Karnataka can brace for heavy rains on 29 November. Thunderstorm and lightning warning is also in place for the above-mentioned states.

Also Read | Delhi: CAQM revokes GRAP-III actions; to intensify Stage I & II measures

IMD in its press release dated 27 November said, “Thunderstorm with lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu during 27th November-01st December; over Kerala & Mahe during 27th- 29th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 28th November – 01st December; North interior Karnataka on 30th & South Interior Karnataka on 29th & 30th November.”

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaCyclone Ditwah: Where will the storm hit? IMD warns of 5 days of heavy rain in these states, districts
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.