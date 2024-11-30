Cyclone Fengal wreaks havoc: A tragic incident was reported in Chennai's Mannady on Saturday as a man was electrocuted while he tried to withdraw money, said police. The lifeless body of the deceased was found floating in floodwaters as he held on to the staircase that led to the ATM machine, as can be seen in the disturbing visuals.

Few men, who attempted to rescue the man, prodded the body with a wooden pole, but to their dismay the man didn't react. Subsequently, they pulled out the body from the floodwaters. Powerful cyclonic storm, Fengal, is set to make landfall in the evening, according to IMD.

In the wake of cylone Fengal, Chennai Airport has halted its operations until 7:00 PM today. Earlier this week, the storm skirted across the coast of Sri Lanka and resulted in more than 12 casualties including six children. Several areas of Chennai city reported waterlogging due to incessant downpour. The India Meteorological Department or IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rain in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

IMD issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, predicting heavy rainfall on December 1. Meanwhile, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will be on yellow alert.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin after reviewinf the situation on Saturday said, “The cyclonic storm will cross the coast tonight. The Chennai Corporation Commissioner has been in touch with the District Collectors of Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and other districts to assess the field conditions.”

