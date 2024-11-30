Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued an important safety advisory in light of Cyclone Fengal affecting Tamil Nadu. The metro service has resumed normal operations without delays, but passengers are urged to exercise caution and plan their journeys carefully.

Cyclone Fengal: Safety Measures at Chennai Metro Stations As Chennai braces for the impact of Cyclone Fengal, CMRL has implemented a range of precautionary steps to minimise disruption and ensure the safety of passengers.

- Escalator Shutdowns: For safety reasons, the Platform-1 entry side escalator at Vadapalani Metro Station has been turned off. Similarly, escalators 3 and 4 at the Puratchi Thalaivi Dr. J. Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro Station are also not in operation.

- Staircase Caution: Passengers are advised to exercise extra caution while using the staircase at all metro stations, as the risk of slips and falls increases during heavy rains.

- Parking Restrictions: Passengers are urged not to park their vehicles at stations such as Koyambedu, St. Thomas Mount, and Arumbakkam, where water stagnation could occur due to ongoing rainfall.

Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Metro Water Management at Phase-2 Sites CMRL is taking proactive measures to tackle water stagnation at various sites, especially in Phase-2 of the metro project. The team has deployed a total of 350 water pumps across multiple corridors to manage rising water levels and ensure minimal disruption.

- Corridor 3: Water pumps are deployed in sections from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri-SIPCOT, with 145 pumps placed strategically.

- Corridor 4: With 102 pumps, including key areas from Lighthouse to Poonamallee Depot, efforts are underway to keep water levels under control.

- Corridor 5: The 103 pumps in place span from Madhavaram Depot to Sholinganallur, with critical focus on maintaining flow through low-lying areas.

Additional pumps have been installed at Panagal Park, where water will be directed to a 1.25 lakh-litre sump before being diverted to the Nandanam Canal.

Chennai Metro Monitoring with Local Authorities In light of Cyclone Fengal, CMRL has intensified its monitoring efforts, working closely with local authorities, including the **Greater Chennai Corporation, to prepare the city’s infrastructure. Key officials have been stationed across all project sites to ensure real-time action in the event of rising water levels or other issues.

"CMRL is well prepared to tackle any situation that may arise during Cyclone Fengal," said a CMRL spokesperson. “Our team is constantly monitoring the situation and implementing dewatering measures to ensure smooth metro operations and the safety of all passengers.”