Cyclone Fengal is causing significant weather changes in Tamil Nadu's coastal areas, with high tides and rain. Authorities are urging residents to take precautions as the cyclone approaches, with expected wind speeds of 70-90 km/h and potential flooding concerns.

As Cyclone Fengal approaches the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that changes in the weather, particularly in coastal areas, are observed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Local authorities have been closely monitoring the situation and issuing advisories to ensure public safety. Coastal communities are being urged to take necessary precautions as the cyclone moves closer to the region, with concerns over potential flooding and storm surges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. In a post on X, IMD said, “Cyclonic Storm 'Fengal' over Southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 81.7°E, about 210 km southeast of Chennai. To move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during the afternoon of 30th November."

3. Due to the impact of cyclone Fengal, many coastal areas witnessed changes in weather with high tides and rain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Due to the impact of cyclone Fengal, many coastal areas witnessed changes in weather with high tides and rain. The cyclone is likely to continue moving west-northwestward and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry, as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h, during the afternoon of November 30.

5. Moreover, the Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre of Chennai, Dr. S. Balachandran, said on Friday that the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu would be most affected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Dr. Balachandran told ANI, “Mostly coastal districts, with the crossing point between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry, will experience more impact. There will be wind and rainfall. Today, wind speeds reached 50-60 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h. Between 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM, there will be extremely heavy rainfall, and at many places, there will be scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall."

7. Meanwhile, Srinuvas, the Director of the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre in Andhra Pradesh, said they had issued a warning for "extremely heavy rainfall" in the districts of Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor for the next 24 hours.

8. The IMD has forecast that Cyclone Fengal will likely land near Puducherry, with wind speeds reaching90 km/h. As the storm approaches, authorities are taking proactive measures to ensure public safety, PTI reported.

9. District Collector A Kulothungan has been in discussions with officials from various departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), local administration, police, and others, to review and prepare for the situation. In response to the cyclone, the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has set up toll-free numbers—112 and 1077—to receive distress calls from the public. Additionally, people can seek help via the WhatsApp number 9488981070.

10. As part of the precautionary measures, 4,153 boats have been returned to the shore, and 2,229 relief camps have been prepared for use if needed. These steps are aimed at minimizing the impact of the storm and ensuring the safety of residents in the affected areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}