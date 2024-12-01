Cyclone Fengal: An Airbus A320 neo plane of IndiGo Airlines struggled to touch down, and went for a go around when the severe cyclonic storm made landfall on Puducherry coasts on Saturday evening. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

The IndiGo flight is seen preparing to land, briefly touching the ground before swaying slightly to the left. The plane's wings come just inches from the ground, and within moments, it lifts off back into the air.

“This could have ended badly in Chennai. An Airbus A320neo of IndiGo Airlines struggled to touch down as cyclone Fengal makes landfall and goes for a go-around,” said an aviation critic, while posting the video.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal LIVE: Storm likely to weaken into deep depression

IndiGo Airlines resumed its flight operations on Sunday morning after weather conditions improved in Chennai. The Chennai Airport was shut till 4 am on Saturday, December 1, in the wake of Cyclone Fengal.