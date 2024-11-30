Cyclonic storm Fengal has commenced making landfall close to Puducherry and it may approximately take 4 hours for it to cross the coast completely.

Chennai airport announced suspension of operations on Saturday as Cyclone Fengal bore down on the Tamil Nadu coast. The landfall process began close to Puducherry in the evening with IMD officials indicating that it would take approximately four hours to cross the coast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is likely to move west-southwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during next 3 to 4 hours," the India Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin at 7:50 pm.

Here are the latest updates: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}