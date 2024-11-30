Cyclonic storm Fengal has commenced making landfall close to Puducherry and it may approximately take 4 hours for it to cross the coast completely.
Chennai airport announced suspension of operations on Saturday as Cyclone Fengal bore down on the Tamil Nadu coast. The landfall process began close to Puducherry in the evening with IMD officials indicating that it would take approximately four hours to cross the coast.
“It is likely to move west-southwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during next 3 to 4 hours," the India Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin at 7:50 pm.
Here are the latest updates:
It is expected to take approximately four hours for the storm to cross the coast completely.
Chennai airport was closed till 4 am on Sunday as the runways became inundated due to heavy rainfall. Officials said at least 55 flights were cancelled while 19 others were diverted during the day as two runways and the taxiway flooded. The airport also said that IndiGo Airlines had temporarily suspended flight operations.
According to rough estimates from official sources, over 10,000 people may have been affected due to cancellations and diversions. Nearly 1,000 passengers continued to stay back inside the Chennai airport in order to take the first available flight to their respective destinations.
Hyderabad also saw around 20 flights — connecting the city with Chennai and Tirupati — cancelled on Friday.
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers for many places over south coastal and Rayalaseema regions. Extremely heavy rains are expected at one or two places over SPSR-Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.