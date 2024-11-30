Due to adverse weather conditions, IndiGo Airlines has temporarily suspended all arrival and departure flight operations at Chennai Airport.

In a post on X, Chennai (MAA) Airport said, “IndiGo Airlines @IndiGo6E has temporarily suspended all arrival and departure flight operations at Chennai Airport due to adverse weather conditions. Flight operations will resume once the weather improves, prioritising the safety of passengers and crew. We recommend passengers check with their respective airlines for real-time updates.”

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast that intense rainfall will continue on Saturday in the northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal.

The state weather department predicts isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain expected in one or two areas across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry today.

According to IMD, Cyclone 'Fengal' over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards earlier and is expected to cross north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts later in the day.

"The Cyclonic Storm "FENGAL" [pronounced as FEINJAL] over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 30th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 81.2°E, about 150 km east of Puducherry, 140 km southeast of Chennai, 210 km northeast of Nagappattinam and 400 km north of Trincomalee," RMC said.

"It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during evening of November 30," the weather department added.

When will cyclone Fengal hit the coast? IMD has warned that Cyclone Fengal is expected to hit the coastal areas of north Tamil Nadu this evening, with a red alert issued for parts of southern India, including the coasts of south Andhra Pradesh.

In the wake of the cyclone, many coastal areas have experienced gusty winds and rainfall. Chennai has seen continuous heavy to moderate rainfall since last night, leading to rough sea conditions and strong winds. As a precaution, government authorities have advised the public to avoid visiting beaches in the city, including Marina Beach, Pattinapakkam, and Edward Elliot Beach. Additionally, tourist spots in Puducherry have been closed to ensure safety from the approaching cyclone.

Puducherry experienced moderate rainfall this morning, according to the IMD, but the sea conditions were rougher than usual. SSP Kalaivanan assured that the government and police are fully prepared to handle Cyclone Fengal and have prohibited the public from visiting coastal areas.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district and nearby areas have been receiving moderate rainfall since last night, with cold winds blowing through the region since yesterday morning. Walajapet and surrounding areas have seen continuous rainfall.

In response to the IMD's warnings of heavy rainfall, a holiday has been declared for nine districts. Additionally, the Kanchipuram district administration announced a holiday for schools and colleges, both public and private, on November 30.