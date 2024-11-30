Cyclone Fengal Tracker Live: Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall on the coast of Tamil Nadu today evening and the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for various parts of the southern states in view of incessant rainfall.

The IMD stated that the cyclonic storm Fengal, located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moved north-northwestward at a speed of 7 km/h during the past six hours. As of 11:30 PM IST on November 29, it was centered over the same region near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 81.7°E, about 360 km north of Trincomalee, 230 km east-northeast of Nagapattinam, 210 km east of Puducherry, and 210 km southeast of Chennai.

The cyclone is likely to continue moving west-northwestward and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry, as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h, during the afternoon of November 30.

As per IMD Head of Cyclonic Division, Ananda Das a red alert has been issued in view of heavy to extremely heavy rainfalls in several parts of Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and interior Karnataka.

He further said that the coastal districts of North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall, adding that on November 30, there will be heavy rainfall in the interior area of Tamil Nadu.