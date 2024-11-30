Cyclone Fengal Tracker Live: Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall on the coast of Tamil Nadu today evening and the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for various parts of the southern states in view of incessant rainfall.
The IMD stated that the cyclonic storm Fengal, located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moved north-northwestward at a speed of 7 km/h during the past six hours. As of 11:30 PM IST on November 29, it was centered over the same region near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 81.7°E, about 360 km north of Trincomalee, 230 km east-northeast of Nagapattinam, 210 km east of Puducherry, and 210 km southeast of Chennai.
The cyclone is likely to continue moving west-northwestward and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry, as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h, during the afternoon of November 30.
As per IMD Head of Cyclonic Division, Ananda Das a red alert has been issued in view of heavy to extremely heavy rainfalls in several parts of Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and interior Karnataka.
He further said that the coastal districts of North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall, adding that on November 30, there will be heavy rainfall in the interior area of Tamil Nadu.
Cyclone Fengal Tracker Live: Coastal districts, with the crossing point between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry, are likley to be impacted the most, stated IMD. These districts have also been witnessing a change in weather including high tides and rainfall.
Cyclone Fengal Tracker Live: Several southern states are on red alert as Tamil Nadu braces for the cyclone, which is likely to make landfall today evening.
Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall on the Tamil Nadu coast on Saturday evening, and a red alert has been issued for various parts of the southern states in anticipation of incessant rainfall, according to the IMD on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Puducherry Fisheries Department has issued an advisory for fishermen, urging them not to venture into the sea as Cyclone Fengal approaches. The advisory also instructed fishermen to move their boats and equipment to higher ground to prevent damage.