Cyclone Fengal LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal, moving towards Tamil Nadu, IMD predicts heavy rain

1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2024, 01:56 PM IST

Cyclone Fengal LIVE Updates: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts.