Cyclone Fengal LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department has stated that a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into a cyclone by Wednesday and move towards Tamil Nadu, passing near the Sri Lankan coast over the next two days.
In an update issued around noon on Tuesday, the department reported that as of 8:30 am, the depression was located approximately 310 km southeast of Trincomalee, 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai.
"It is very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on November 27. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast, skirting the Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent two days," the IMD said.
Heavy rains continued overnight in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta region, causing damage to standing paddy crops. The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, which are also part of the delta area.
The rains submerged crops in several areas, including Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Mayiladuthurai, and Vedaranyam, with farmers estimating that crops over at least 2,000 acres were affected.
Due to the rainfall, November 27 has been declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts. A holiday has also been announced for schools in Chennai, Chengelpet, Ariyalur, and Kanchipuram.
Cyclone Fengal Live: Seven NDRF teams mobilised as IMD forecasts heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Seven teams from the 4th Battalion of the NDRF, including two canine units (30 rescuers per team), have been mobilised in anticipation of heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from 26 to 28 November.
According to the NDRF, the teams will be deployed in Karaikal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Tuesday said that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a deep depression and that it is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday.Chennai city and suburbs have been experiencing widespread rains since Tuesday morning. The IMD has predicted widespread light to moderate rains for the region, with rains being heavy sometimes, till Thursday (November 28).
Cyclone Fengal Live: IndiGo issues travel advisory for flight disruptions to/from Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai
IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory regarding disruptions to flights to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, and Madurai, which continue to be impacted due to adverse weather conditions.
"#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to adverse weather conditions, flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, and #Madurai continue to be impacted, while #Tiruchirappalli and #Salem might now also be affected," the airline posted on X.
Tamil Nadu | Schools closed in 6 districts and both, schools and colleges closed in 9 districts of the state as IMD predicted heavy rainfall due to possible cyclonic storm in the Bay Of Bengal.
Schools are closed in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet, Ariyalur, Sivagangai and Pudukottai. Both schools and colleges are closed in Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram and Trichy.