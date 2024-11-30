Cyclone Fengal is set to make landfall in Tamil Nadu, bringing heavy rainfall and winds up to 90 km/h. The IMD has issued warnings for several districts, including Chennai, with disruptions expected in transport and flight operations.

Cyclone Fengal is set to make landfall in Tamil Nadu today, causing severe disruptions in the region. The Chennai airport authorities have informed that the facility will remain closed off till 7pm today.

Chennai Airport has temporarily shut its operations till 7 pm today as heavy rainfall and strong winds intensified ahead of Cyclone Fengal's expected landfall, informed Chennai Airport authorities

With Cyclone Fengal impact, weather conditions have affected multiple flights to and from Chennai, leaving passengers stranded as the city braces for heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Cyclone Fengal Impact: Travel Disruptions at Chennai Airport As Cyclone Fengal approaches, Chennai’s international and domestic flights have faced cancellations and diversions due to inclement weather. Air India posted on social media, alerting passengers to the ongoing disruptions:

"Flights to and from Chennai are getting affected due to inclement weather and heavy rains," the Air India said in an X post.

IndiGo also issued a similar travel advisory, informing passengers of delays in flights to cities including Chennai, Tiruchirappali, Tuticorin, Madurai, and more. The airline noted that the weather conditions were impacting operations across several airports in Tamil Nadu:

"The current weather conditions continue to impact flights to/from Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Tuticorin, Madurai, with Tirupati and Vishakhapatnam now also affected," IndiGo tweeted.

The Chennai Airport also informed, "IndiGo@IndiGo6E flight 6E0243 (A320, VT-IAQ) from Hyderabad to Chennai, scheduled to arrive at 0900 hrs, has been diverted to Hyderabad due to bad weather at Chennai. Passengers are advised to contact IndiGo for further updates."

Cyclone Fengal: List of Cancelled Flights Arriving at Chennai

Airline Flight Number Origin IndiGo 6E7268 Tiruchirappalli IndiGo 6E7196 Madurai IndiGo 6E7048 Tiruchirappalli IndiGo 6E7606 Thoothukudi IndiGo 6E7684 Madurai IndiGo 6E1178 Jaffna IndiGo 6E7188 Thoothukudi IndiGo 6E7242 Tiruchirappalli IndiGo 6E7734 Rajamahendravaram IndiGo 6E 7593 Madurai IndiGo 6E 7135 Madurai

Cyclone Fengal: List of Cancelled Flights Departing From Chennai

Airline Flight No Destination Indigo 6E7028 Tiruchirappalli Indigo 6E7124 Madurai Indigo 6E7047 Tiruchirappalli Indigo 6E7605 Thoothukudi Indigo 6E7515 Madurai Indigo 6E1177 Jaffna Indigo 6E7179 Thoothukudi Indigo 6E7199 Tiruchirappalli Indigo 6E7334 Rajamahendravaram Indigo 6E7301 Madurai Indigo 6E7185 Madurai

Cyclone Fengal Impact: International Flights Diverted Chennai airport authorities confirmed the diversion of international flights due to the worsening weather. One of the affected flights, FitsAir flight 8D0831 from Colombo, was rerouted to Colombo after it failed to land at Chennai Airport due to heavy rains. Passengers were advised to contact FitsAir for further details on the new arrangements.

IndiGo 6E1412 (A320, VT-IPT) from Abu Dhabi to Chennai, scheduled to arrive at 8.10 am at MAA, has also been diverted to Bengaluru due to bad weather at Chennai.

Cyclone Fengal Impact: Heavy Rain and Winds Cyclone Fengal, currently located over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall later today. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, intense rainfall is expected to persist across the northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Puducherry. Some regions could even experience extremely heavy rainfall. The IMD also predicted that the cyclone would bring gusty winds with speeds of up to 90 km/h.

Areas Likely to be Affected by Cyclone Fengal The cyclone is expected to cross the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts later today, likely to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry. The wind speeds will range from 70-80 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 90 km/h, posing a significant threat to coastal areas.

Other affected areas include Ranipet, Vellore, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Karur, with heavy rain forecast for Saturday.

"Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal area," said the Tamil Nadu IMD in a release.