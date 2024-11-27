Cyclone Fengal update: Storm moves towards Tamil Nadu, IMD issues flash flood warning amid heavy rainfall

In Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district, schools and colleges are closed due to ongoing rainfall. The IMD has issued flash flood warnings as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal may develop into a cyclonic storm, bringing heavy rains to several districts.

Livemint
Updated27 Nov 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Chennai: Fishing boats anchored amidst the forecast of heavy rains at Marina beach, along the coast of the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, and the India Meteorological Department said the depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: Fishing boats anchored amidst the forecast of heavy rains at Marina beach, along the coast of the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, and the India Meteorological Department said the depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)(PTI)

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal had intensified into a deep depression and is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rains across the region, with occasional heavy downpours, continuing until Thursday, November 28.

The district administration said that schools and colleges will remain closed on Wednesday in the Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu due to the continuous rainfall in the region. District Collector of Tiruchirappalli Pradeep Kumar made this announcement due to continuous rainfall in the district today, as reported by ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities had declared a holiday for schools and colleges in several regions, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, in anticipation of heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday.

"Yesterday's depression will intensify into a deep depression... It is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm and move towards the north direction, towards the Tamil Nadu coast," S. Balachandran, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said.

IndiGo issues advisory

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory regarding disruptions to flights to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, and Madurai, which continue to be impacted due to adverse weather conditions. The airline also hoped for a swift recovery from the ongoing challenges, thanking passengers for their understanding.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to adverse weather conditions, flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, and #Madurai continue to be impacted, while #Tiruchirappalli and #Salem might now also be affected," the airline posted on X.

What does IMD say?

According to the India Meteorological Department, the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 10 km/h in the last six hours over the south-southeast of Chennai. The IMD further stated that the depression is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday and would continue to move north-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast, skirting the Sri Lankan coast during the subsequent 2 days.

 

The IMD further stated that on Wednesday the Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal area will experience heavy to very heavy rain at a few places, with extremely heavy rain at one or two places. Isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villuppuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are also likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain, with heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema, the IMD further stated.

Flash flood warning

The IMD had further issued flash flood warnings in the watersheds and neighbourhoods of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm.

Moderate to high flash flood threat likely to occur in Madurai, Perambalur, Salem, Teni, and Virudhunagar districts, with high flash flood risk in Karaikal, Puducherry, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kanchipuram, Kanyakumari, Karur, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Nilgiri, Perambalur, Salem, Sivaganga, Teni, Thiruvarur, Tirunelveli, Tiruvallur, Tuticorin, Villupuram, and Virudhunagar districts. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways
  • Cyclone Fengal is expected to strengthen and impact Tamil Nadu with heavy rainfall.
  • Flash flood warnings have been issued for multiple districts, indicating a serious risk to residents.
  • Authorities are taking precautionary measures, including school closures and travel advisories.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCyclone Fengal update: Storm moves towards Tamil Nadu, IMD issues flash flood warning amid heavy rainfall

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    447.00
    10:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    9.25 (2.11%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    304.35
    10:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    6.55 (2.2%)

    NTPC share price

    365.45
    10:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    3.8 (1.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    136.15
    10:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.85 (-0.62%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mastek share price

    3,309.80
    09:53 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    79.7 (2.47%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,211.55
    09:53 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    14.2 (1.19%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    547.85
    09:53 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    1.6 (0.29%)

    Wipro share price

    590.50
    09:53 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    1.45 (0.25%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,645.85
    09:53 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -59.85 (-3.51%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,680.30
    09:53 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -83.6 (-3.02%)

    Elgi Equipments share price

    637.00
    09:53 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -16.8 (-2.57%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    510.85
    09:53 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -12.85 (-2.45%)
    More from Top Losers

    KEI Industries share price

    4,350.00
    09:53 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    279.3 (6.86%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,623.25
    09:53 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    82.15 (5.33%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    1,085.00
    09:53 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    52.75 (5.11%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,503.10
    09:53 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    71.55 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.000.00
      Chennai
      78,561.000.00
      Delhi
      78,713.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.