Cyclone Fengal update: Storm moves towards Tamil Nadu, IMD issues flash flood warning amid heavy rainfall

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal had intensified into a deep depression and is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rains across the region, with occasional heavy downpours, continuing until Thursday, November 28.

The district administration said that schools and colleges will remain closed on Wednesday in the Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu due to the continuous rainfall in the region. District Collector of Tiruchirappalli Pradeep Kumar made this announcement due to continuous rainfall in the district today, as reported by ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities had declared a holiday for schools and colleges in several regions, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, in anticipation of heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday.

"Yesterday's depression will intensify into a deep depression... It is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm and move towards the north direction, towards the Tamil Nadu coast," S. Balachandran, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said.

IndiGo issues advisory IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory regarding disruptions to flights to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, and Madurai, which continue to be impacted due to adverse weather conditions. The airline also hoped for a swift recovery from the ongoing challenges, thanking passengers for their understanding.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to adverse weather conditions, flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, and #Madurai continue to be impacted, while #Tiruchirappalli and #Salem might now also be affected," the airline posted on X.

What does IMD say? According to the India Meteorological Department, the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 10 km/h in the last six hours over the south-southeast of Chennai. The IMD further stated that the depression is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday and would continue to move north-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast, skirting the Sri Lankan coast during the subsequent 2 days.

The IMD further stated that on Wednesday the Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal area will experience heavy to very heavy rain at a few places, with extremely heavy rain at one or two places. Isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villuppuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are also likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain, with heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema, the IMD further stated.

Flash flood warning The IMD had further issued flash flood warnings in the watersheds and neighbourhoods of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Moderate to high flash flood threat likely to occur in Madurai, Perambalur, Salem, Teni, and Virudhunagar districts, with high flash flood risk in Karaikal, Puducherry, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kanchipuram, Kanyakumari, Karur, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Nilgiri, Perambalur, Salem, Sivaganga, Teni, Thiruvarur, Tirunelveli, Tiruvallur, Tuticorin, Villupuram, and Virudhunagar districts.