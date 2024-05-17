Cyclone forming in Bay of Bengal expected to hit THESE states from May 23

A cyclone is forming in the Bay of Bengal and is projected to affect Odisha, Maharashtra, and Gujarat from May 23 to May 27.

An intense cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal is expected to impact Odisha, Maharashtra, and Gujarat between May 23- May 27, according to Mumbai Nowcast. The weather office has also predicted heavy rainfall for Gujarat and Mumbai around May 28, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Cyclone Alert: Intense cyclone is expected in Bay of Bengal by 23rd May which is likely to impact Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat between 23-27. Models predicting Heavy Rains for Gujarat and Mumbai around 28 May," Mumbai Nowcast wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Currently, the cyclone is intensifying and expected to make landfall on the eastern coast before moving westward, impacting a wide area of the country. The India Meteorological Department, however, has not make any announcement on the cyclone yet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather office, meanwhile, forecasted light rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and other states till May 23.

“Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 7 days," IMD said in its latest bulletin.

The weather office forecasts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Lakshadweep until May 23. These weather conditions stem from a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan region from 17th May." Isolated to scattered light rainfall activity likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is likely to experience light rainfall activity till May 19," the weather forecasting agency said.

The Met department predicted heavy showers for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Karnataka till May 20. A warning for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued by the IMD for Tamil Nadu and Kerala on May 20.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!