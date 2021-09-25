India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday notified that a depression over Bay of Bengal, which has further intensified into a deep depression, is likely to concentrate into a cyclonic storm by tomorrow.

The cyclone Gulab is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours, IMD said, adding, “It may move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by the evening of September 26," the IMD said.

Here are the 10 things that you need to know about cyclone Gulab:

Issuing a cyclone alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, the IMD said in a tweet, “Deep Depression is about 410 km eastsoutheast of Gopalpur and 480 km eastnortheast of Kalingapatnam."

It will lead to light to moderate showers at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

There is also a likelihood of light to moderate showers at most places on Sunday with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Parts of Telangana and Chhattisgarh may also experience heavy rainfall tomorrow.

On 27 September, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places over Odisha and Telangana and heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal West Bengal.

It also predicted squally weather with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. The wind speed may gradually increase to 70-80 kmph and gust up to 90 kmph on Sunday, the weather office said.

The sea condition will be rough to very rough for the next three days.

Fishermen in Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have been told not to venture into east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal till Monday.

Localised flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas due to torrential rain over coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected tomorrow.

13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be deployed in Odisha and 5 teams in Andhra Pradesh

