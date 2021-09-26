Indian Railways' East Coast Railway(EcoR) zone in a notification said that in view of the cyclonic storm ‘ Gulab ’, it has been decided to cancel/short terminate some trains for the safety of passengers and train operations.

According to the statement issued by East Coast Railway, it said in view of cyclone "Gulab supposed to be hit between South Odisha and Northern Andhra Pradesh, it has been decided to cancel, divert reschedule, regulate and short terminate following trains as per the following.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS:

Trains cancelled for 26 September:

08463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Special from Bhubaneswar.

02845 Bhubaneswar-Yesvantpur Special from Bhubaneswar.

08969 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Special from Bhubaneswar.

08570 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Special from Visakhapatnam.

07015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakhpatnama Special from Bhubaneswar.

02071 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Special from Bhubaneswar.

08417 Puri-Gunupur Special from Puri.

02859 Puri-Chennai Central Special from Puri.

08521 Gurupur-Visakhapatnam Special from Gunupur.

08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Special from Visakhapatnam.

08433 Bhubaneswar-Palasa Special from Bhubaneswar.

12. 08572 Visakhapatnam-Tata Special from Visakhapatnam.

08518 Visakhapatnam-Korba Special from Visakhapatnam.

08517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Special from Korba.

02085 Sambalpur-Nanded Special from Sambalpur.

08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur.

08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special from Visakhapatnam.

08508 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Special from Visakhapatnam.

07244 Rayagada-Guntur Special from Rayagada.

Trains cancelled for 27 September:

02072 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Special from Tirupati.

08418 Gunupur-Puri Special from Gunupur.

02860 Chennai-Puri Special from Chennai.

08434 Palasa-Bhubaneswar Special from Palasa.

08571 Tata-Visakhapatnam Special from Tata.

02086 Nanded-Sambalpur Special from Nanded.

08507 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Special from Rayagada.

08464 Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Special from Bangalore.

02846 Yesvantpur-Bhubaneswar Special from Yesvantpur.

SHORT TERMINATION OF TRAIN

07243 Guntur-Rayagada Special from Guntur on 25.09.2021 will run up to

Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada

DIVERSION OF TRAIN

08401 Puri-Okha Special from Puri on 26.09.2021 will run on a diverted route via Angul-Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Lakholi-Ballaharsa.

OTHER TRAINS TO BE DIVERTED SUITABLY VIA KHARAGPUR-JHARSUGUDA-

BALLAHARSA

02873 Howrah-Yesvantpur Special 03.08047 Howrah-Vasco d agama Special from Howrah.

02821 Howrah-Chennal Special from Howrah.

02250 New Tinsukia-Bangalore Special from New Tinsukia.

Warnings have been issued in parts of southern Odisha that are likely to be heavily affected by the cyclonic storm Gulab.

Earlier, yesterday the IMD informed that the deep depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal has moved nearly westwards and has intensified into Cyclonic Storm Gulab.

