Cyclone Gulab: JNTU Hyderabad postpones all exams on Mon amid heavy rains alert

"At present, the deep depression lay over Telangana and its adjourning areas and under its influence Telangana, is very likely to have very to very heavy with extremely heavy rain in few districts of the state. During the next 24 hours likely to hours Telangana is likely to have wind of 30-40 kmph gasping to 45 kmph," said K Nagarathna, Scientist from Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}