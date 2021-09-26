The third cyclonic storm of 2021 will hit India's eastern coast today as Cyclone Gulab will make landfall today evening between Gopalpur and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh.

This will be the second cyclonic storm barely four months after ‘Yaas’ wreaked havoc in Odisha. The India Meteorological Department(IMD) said that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclone 'Gulab' on Saturday and an 'orange' alert has been issued for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

During the landfall, the wind speed could hover between 90 kmph and 100 kmph. Barring that period, the velocity on Sunday is expected to be limited to 70 kmph. Four-five districts will receive heavy rainfall.

Here are the latest developments on the Cyclone Gulab:

-The Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab' over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 26th Sep, over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal about 270 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 330 km east of Kalingapatnam.

-The intensity of the cyclone Gulab will be similar to that of ‘Titli’, which battered Odisha in 2018.

-Ganjam is expected to be severely affected by the cyclonic storm, and 15 rescue teams have been deployed in that area alone.

-As many as 42 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 24 squads of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with about 102 teams of fire brigade personnel, have been dispatched to the seven districts -- Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said.

-Malkangiri, Nowrangpur, Koraput, Puri, Kalahandi and neighbouring districts will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall activity. Wind warnings have mainly been issued to Ganjam and Gajapati districts along the coast, according to IMD.

-Authorities in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts of Andhra Pradesh have prepared a plan of action to possibly shift about 86,000 families from low-lying areas to cyclone relief shelters.

-Two teams of NDRF have been deployed in Srikakulam district, which is expected to have more impact of the cyclone, and another in Visakhapatnam. An SDRF team has also been positioned in Visakhapatnam for emergency response.

-Under the influence of cyclone 'Gulab' and the developing weather system, rain and thundershower with lightning are very likely to occur at "many places" in south Bengal on Sunday and Monday, and "most places" on Tuesday and Wednesday

