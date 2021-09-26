In the view of cyclone Gulab, Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to chief ministers of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and further assured all possible support from the Centre.

Later the prime minister took to Twitter to say, discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM @Naveen_OdishaJi. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity. Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody.

Speaking to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he took stock of the situation in Andhra, and later said, "Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being."

Meanwhile, Naveen Patnaik on Sunday chaired a virtual meeting in Delhi to review the preparedness of 'Cyclone Gulab' which is expected to hit the state by today evening.

Ahead of cyclone alerts issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Odisha has begun the evacuation drive in the state. Several National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams have been deployed in 11 coastal districts of south Odisha.

According to IMD, the cyclone is likely to cross south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh around midnight today.

