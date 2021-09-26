The Indian Meteorological Department informed that cyclone ' Gulab ' has intensified. The cyclone will cause heavy rainfall in the coastal states particularly in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

IMD, in a tweet, said, "The Deep Depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards intensified into Cyclonic Storm Gulab and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of 25th Sep, over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal near about 370 km east-southeast of Gopalpur."

The orange alert has been issued for moderate or heavy thunderstorms and wind speed with 30-40 km per hour to reach some districts of Odisha within the next three hours.

Here is the full list of districts that may be affected due to the ‘Cyclone Gulab’:

According to IMD Bhubaneswar, some districts of Odisha including Puri, Khorda, Nayagarh, Ganjama and Gajapati are likely to be hit by the wind with 30-40 km per hour speed.

According to a senior Odisha government official, seven districts of the state -- Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal -- have been put on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the formation of a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone, according to the IMD prediction, may subsequently move towards the southern part of Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The Met department has also issued a yellow alert for the Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Rayagada districts of Odisha.

Control rooms have been set up in village secretariats and disaster management staff have been put on alert in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The NDRF teams in Odisha will be deployed in Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Nayagarh and Malkangiri districts.

In Andhra Pradesh, the teams will be deployed in Vishakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Yanam and Vizianagaram.

The cyclonic storm Gulab is likely to reach the West Bengal coast around September 29, director of IMD Kolkata GK Das informed on Saturday.

"South Bengal is likely to have enhanced weather activity particularly in terms of heavy rainfall and wind on September 28-29. Heavy rainfall is expected over Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly on September 28," Das told ANI.

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northeast and adjoining the East-central Bay of Bengal. In the subsequent 24 hours, it will be a low-pressure area and likely to reach the West Bengal coast around September 29," he said.

