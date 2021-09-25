A new depression has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal which intensified into a deep depression on today and is likely to intensify into cyclone . Cyclone ‘Gulab’ is likely to cross the two states on India’s eastern coast with 70 to 80 kmph and gusting upto 90kmph speed on Sunday evening.

"Depression intensified into a Deep Depression over North and adjacent central BoB, likely to intensify into a CS next 12 hours and to cross south Odisha north Andhra Pradesh coasts around Kalingapatnam by September 26 evening," IMD tweeted.

Further, IMD issued a yellow alert for cyclones at both locations.

"Cyclone Alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts Yellow Message #imd #cyclone," IMD said further in a tweet.

“The Depression over the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved westwards with a speed of 12 kmph in last 6 hours, intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centered at 0530hrs IST of 25th September 2021, over north and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal near Lat. 10.4% and Long, 89.7E, about 510 lam east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) & 500 km east-northeast of Kalingapamam (Andhra Pradesh)," a bulletinof the IMD issued at 8.30 am said.

It is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours. It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur around Kalingapamam by the evening of 26 September.

A Low-Pressure area lies over the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining coastal areas of Pakistan with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

Under the influence of the above systems

25 September: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Coastal Anda Pradesh.

26 September: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh; heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Telangana and heavy falls at isolated places over there

Odisha and Chattisgarh

27 September: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy & extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over south Chattisgarh, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha and Telangana and heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal West Bengal

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the east-central and the northeast Bay of Bengal and also along the West Bengal, Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts till 27 September.

