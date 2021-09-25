“The Depression over the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved westwards with a speed of 12 kmph in last 6 hours, intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centered at 0530hrs IST of 25th September 2021, over north and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal near Lat. 10.4% and Long, 89.7E, about 510 lam east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) & 500 km east-northeast of Kalingapamam (Andhra Pradesh)," a bulletinof the IMD issued at 8.30 am said.

