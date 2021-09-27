Cyclone Gulab: The Visakhapatnam International Airport today witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall due to cyclone 'Gulab' in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh.

The cyclonic storm, which crossed the Bay of Bengal coast near Kalingapatnam on Sunday night, caused widespread rains in several districts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday and also left a trail of destruction.

Visakhapatnam received a 30-year high rainfall of over 33.3 cm in 24 hours due to the cyclone.

#WATCH | Visakhapatnam International Airport witnesses severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall due to cyclone 'Gulab' in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh pic.twitter.com/iHAjqKZ57J — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

In Vizianagaram district, agricultural crops in 13,122 hectares and horticultural crops in 291 hectares were damaged, according to the Collector A Surya Kumari.

Nine head of cattle also died in the cyclone. In Visakhapatnam, boulders fell on a house, causing its collapse and killing a woman, district Collector A Mallikarjuna said.

The Collector, along with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Srujana, inspected the rain-affected areas in the city and supervised the relief operations.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das visited Srikakulam, the district worst affected by the cyclone, and reviewed the rescue and relief operations. The district administration sheltered over 1,500 persons in 38 relief camps and provided food.

Trees that were uprooted by the cyclone were cleared from the roads on a war-footing while the Eastern Power Distribution Company personnel carried out repair of the damaged power lines.

According to IMD data, rainfall ranging from 60.3 mm to 333 mm was recorded in over 450 places spread over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts in 24 hours.

Guntur and Prakasam districts received up to 7.5 mm rainfall while SPS Nellore and the four Rayalaseema districts received up to 2.4 mm of rain. The sea still remained rough in north coastal Andhra, which could cause moderate to heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.