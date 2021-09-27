Cyclone Gulab updates: Cyclonic storm Gulab, which made landfall yesterday late evening, has weakened into deep depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. “Light to moderate rainfall to continue in Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall in 1-2 isolated places of coastal Andhra, fishermen advised not to go into sea today," said the chief of IMD's Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam.

It is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a depression in next few hours. "The deep depression over south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh, lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 27th September, likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a Depression during next 12 hours," the weather department said earlier in the day.

The landfall process of the cyclonic storm began yesterday from 6 pm and went on for few hours, it was completed around midnight. "The landfall process has been completed. However, the system maintains its cyclonic storm intensity and is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a deep depression during the next four-five hours," said IMD said early this morning.

The storm, which was over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, weakened into a deep depression at 2:30 am today over north Andhra Pradesh.

Due to turbulence in the sea caused by the cyclone , two fishermen from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam died and one went missing after a boat capsized in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

A red alert was issued in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for a cyclonic warning, and fishermen were alerted to stay away from the sea by the IMD on Sunday.

The IMD today issued a Flash Flood Risk (FFR) alert for Telangana for the next 24 hours. The watersheds in the districts of Badradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Adilabad, Bhuvanagiri, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Warangal, Peddapalley Karimnagar, Rajanna Siricilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpalle, Mulugu, Jagitial, Mahbubabad, Janagoan can expect flash floods as chances are moderate to high during the next 24 hours, it said.

According to the department, Telangana and its adjourning areas is very likely to witness heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain in few districts of the state.

"During the next 24 hours likely to hours Telangana is likely to have wind of 30-40 kmph gasping to 45 kmph," said K Nagarathna, Scientist from Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies)

