With the arrival of cyclone Hamoon and Tej, brewing over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, India's Southern states are most likely to witness some storm activities this week.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Tej will form in the Arabian Sea and cyclone Hamoon in the Bay of Bengal. However, the latest reports by The Weather Channel said Cyclone Tej further strengthened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the early hours of Monday but has moved its course to the Middle East.

For cyclone Hamoon, the Weather Channel said that it stands as a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal and would intensify during the next 12 hours when it will move northwards.

Hamoon, the name given by Iran after its formation, would charge north-northeast awards, crossing the Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong on October 25, following its weakening into a deep depression again. But it would bring rain in India.

Yellow Alert:

The IMD had forecast light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rains (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) in the northeastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, south Assam, and Meghalaya until October 26.

Citing the effect and Cyclone Hamoon's movement, IMD has issued a yellow alert for coastal districts in Odisha and West Bengal of moderate showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Apart from this, IMD also issued a yellow watch specifically for major West Bengal districts like Howrah and Hoogly on Tuesday. It even strongly advised fishermen against venturing into the sea along and off the Odisha and West Bengal coasts until October 25, citing strong winds and ‘rough to very rough’ sea conditions.

Senior Scientist of IMD Bhubaneswar Uma Shankar Das said, “Yesterday's deep depression that has moved with a speed of 13 km/hour in the Northeast direction, it is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 6 hours...sea conditions will be rough to very rough till today evening and from tomorrow the sea condition will be very rough to high and fishermen have been advised to not to go into Westcentral Bay of Bengal till 25th October and north Bay of Bengal till 26th October...it is the time of paddy harvesting, so those people who are harvesting are advised to complete it fast and keep it in a safe place..."