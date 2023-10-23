Cyclone Hamoon may intensify in next 12 hours, IMD issues yellow alert for THESE states
For cyclone Hamoon, The Weather Channel said that it stands as a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal and would intensify during the next 12 hours when it will move northwards.
With the arrival of cyclone Hamoon and Tej, brewing over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, India's Southern states are most likely to witness some storm activities this week.
Effect on Durga Puja:
With the yellow alert issued for West Bengal and Odisha, the Durga Puja celebrations in the eastern states may be washed from Tuesday onwards, as heavy rainfall has been predicted in the region.
There is a high possibility that the festive celebrations in the state could be hampered by the wet and windy weather.
With agency inputs.
