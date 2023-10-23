Cyclone Hamoon: Will heavy rain dampen Durga Puja's festive spirits in Bengal, Odisha? Know details
Cyclone Hamoon: As cyclone Hamoon is likely to intensify in the next twelve hours, there are high chances of heavy rainfall spoiling the festive spirits of Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal and Odisha
Whole India is immersed in the celebration of nine-day-long Navratri festival. However, West Bengal, known for its grand pandals and pompous celebrations of Navratri festival is at the risk of receiving heavy rainfall due to cyclone Hamoon. The tropical cyclone is currently brewing over the Bay of Bengal.