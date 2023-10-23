Cyclone Hamoon: As cyclone Hamoon is likely to intensify in the next twelve hours, there are high chances of heavy rainfall spoiling the festive spirits of Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal and Odisha

Whole India is immersed in the celebration of nine-day-long Navratri festival. However, West Bengal, known for its grand pandals and pompous celebrations of Navratri festival is at the risk of receiving heavy rainfall due to cyclone Hamoon. The tropical cyclone is currently brewing over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the the Weather Channel, cyclone Hamoon is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours. Afterwards, the storm will move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong on Wednesday. Throughout its course, the tropical cyclone is set to bring rainfall in India's eastern states including West Bengal, Odisha, etc. The rainfall will coincide with the celebration of final days of Navratri.

Cyclone Hamoon to bring rainfall in West Bengal, Odisha According to the latest IMD forecast, the coastal districts in Odisha and West Bengal are likely to receive moderate showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. North eastern states of the country will also receive heavy rainfall in the next two days. There will be light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, south Assam and Meghalaya until Thursday, October 26.

The weather forecasting agency issueed a yellow watch in major districts of West Bengal like Howrah and Hoogly on Tuesday.

The wet weather is likely to affect Durga Puja celebrations in the state. Other than prediction of rainfall, IMD also issued warning to fisherman to not venture into sea along and off the Odisha and West Bengal coasts. They have been asked to not venture into the the sea until October 25 due to strong winds and ‘rough to very rough’ sea conditions.

