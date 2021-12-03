As a deep depression over west-central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm Jawad during the next 12 hours, the Andhra Pradesh government has cancelled around 65 trains from Visakhapatnam district for December 3 and 4, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, A K Tripathi said.

According to the India meteorological department, cyclone Jawad will reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Saturday morning.

The cyclonic storm is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal on Saturday. IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the concerned States.

Therefore, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced to shut all schools across the Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts from noon today and tomorrow in the wake of cyclone Jawad.

Cyclone Jawad is likely to move north northeastwards from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast. Under its influence, thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall at most places are very likely to occur over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal from December 4 to December 6, 2021.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of States and Central Ministries and concerned agencies to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad.

PM Modi directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as Power, Telecommunications, health, drinking water etc., and that they are restored immediately in the event of any disruption.

He further directed them to ensure adequate storage of essential medicines and supplies and to plan for unhindered movement. He also directed for 24x7 functioning of control rooms.

NDRF is assisting the State agencies in their preparedness for evacuating people from vulnerable locations and is also continuously holding community awareness campaigns on how to deal with the cyclonic situation.

